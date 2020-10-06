Lam's Somerset EM Dividend Growth fund removed from Square Mile's Academy of Funds

Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research has removed its rating for Edward Lam’s Somerset Emerging Markets Dividend Growth fund, ousting it from the firm’s Academy of Funds, in its latest ratings rebalance.

The Square Mile team, which conducted 121 interviews across 34 different asset management groups in September, also awarded Trium ESG Emissions Impact a new ‘A' rating, while it decided to retain its A ratings for Schroder Strategic Credit and the Schroder Sterling Corporate Bond funds after the firm's head of fixed income announced he is stepping down.

The rebalance, which awards funds either A, AA or AAA ratings based on their ability to deliver their objectives, also led to the reinstatement of Aegon Diversified Monthly Income fund's A rating following its suspension in November 2018.

Lam's Somerset Emerging Markets Dividend Growth fund saw its rating removed last month following the news that the manager will be stepping down to "pursue other opportunities".

Liontrust's emerging markets team - headed up by Mark Williams - is due to take over the sole management of the fund after Lam departs on the 2 November. Square Mile's analysts aim to meet the new team "in due course".

Meanwhile, the €48.9m Trium ESG Emissions Impact entered the Academy of Funds for the first time due to its low correlation to stockmarket indices.

According to the Square Mile team, it is an absolute return equity long/short strategy, which aims to capitalise on the global effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"Its manager makes long investments in companies which are undertaking measures to reduce their carbon footprints and environmental impact," it said. "At the same time, short investments are made in companies which have poor or deteriorating ESG characteristics."

Despite the loss of Philippe Lespinard as head of fixed income at Schroders, the Schroder Strategic Credit and Schroder Sterling Corporate Bond funds retained their ratings, as the appointment of Andy Chorlton to the role "does not meaningfully impact the investment process or teams of either of the Schroder fixed income funds in the academy".

Aegon Diversified Monthly Income originally had its rating suspended due to the departure of "several key members" of the group's fixed income team, but since November 2018, Square Mile has monitored developments at the firm and found that it "steadily and carefully" added resource to its fixed income team, which is now "at a level similar" as it was prior to the departures.

The team also believes that the fund managers have continued to apply the investment process in a "consistent manner", and the performance of the fund has behaved "in line with expectations", leading to the A rating being reinstated.