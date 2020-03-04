Edinburgh Investment Trust
Invesco managed trust
Edinburgh Investment Trust is based in Edinburgh, Scotland, and invests primarily in UK securities. The fund is managed by Mark Barnett and James Goldstone at Invesco Asset Management.
Its long-term objective is to achieve an increase of the net asset value per share in excess of the growth in the FTSE All-Share Index, and of growing in dividends per share in excess of the rate of UK inflation.
It is currently a constituent of the FTSE 250 and was first listed in 1952.
Revealed: The new generation of investment trust 'dividend heroes'
As more established 'dividend heroes', including the giant Foreign & Colonial and Witan investment trusts, report rising dividends for more than 40 consecutive years, the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) has identified the up-and-coming funds...
Investment trusts in 2016: Innovations, new launches and discount management
Four investment trust managers explain how they are navigating choppy investment markets and taking advantage of buying opportunities in 2016.
Winterflood: Buy Scottish trusts in event of independence
Investment trust analysts at Winterflood Securities have marked Scottish investment trusts as a buying opportunity should the country vote ‘yes' to independence.
Barnett cuts Woodford holdings in Edinburgh IT as discount widens
Mark Barnett has cut some of former manager Neil Woodford's favourite holdings in the £1.4bn Edinburgh investment trust, adding 14 new stocks since the beginning of the year.
Woodford cautions on Edinburgh IT returns after recent gains
Neil Woodford has warned investors in his £1.3bn Edinburgh Investment trust that the recent period of strong performance is unlikely to continue if the Federal Reserve tapers bond purchases.
Woodford's Edinburgh trust slides on to a discount as sell-off continues
The Edinburgh investment trust has tumbled a further 5% this morning as investors continue to sell out, moving on to a discount following Neil Woodford's surprise move.
Shares in Woodford's Edinburgh trust dive after shock exit
Shares in the Edinburgh investment trust were selling off this afternoon after the shock news Neil Woodford will be leaving Invesco Perpetual in April.
Six defensive investment trusts for a market pull-back
Global stock markets have notched up impressive gains over the past three months, with the FTSE 100 yesterday breaking the 6,400 barrier to reach a five-year high.
Woodford: Profit warnings will come thick and fast
Invesco Perpetual's Neil Woodford has said he expects profit warnings will come "thick and fast" in the near term after identifying them as a key risk to markets in the current environment.
Advisers: our top investment trust picks
Three advisers argue the case for investment trusts and reveal some of their favourites.
IT dividend rule 'could hit shareholders in the pocket'
Fund management groups and analysts have warned new dividend rules for investment trusts could see shareholders lose out as portfolios become less tax efficient.
Woodford to increase overseas limit in trust
Neil Woodford is poised to increase the limit on overseas investments in his £940m Edinburgh investment trust to 20%, as the manager continues to find better income opportunities outside of the UK.