Edinburgh Investment Trust

Invesco managed trust

Edinburgh Investment Trust is based in Edinburgh, Scotland, and invests primarily in UK securities. The fund is managed by Mark Barnett and James Goldstone at Invesco Asset Management.

Its long-term objective is to achieve an increase of the net asset value per share in excess of the growth in the FTSE All-Share Index, and of growing in dividends per share in excess of the rate of UK inflation.

It is currently a constituent of the FTSE 250 and was first listed in 1952.