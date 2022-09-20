Ex-Edinburgh IT Suarez set to succeed Impax Environmental Markets chair

Former chair of the Edinburgh investment trust Glen Suarez has been appointed an independent non-executive director at the £1.4bn Impax Environmental Markets trust, set to succeed current chair John Scott on his retirement from the trust in May 2023.
Suarez is currently executive chair of the board of Knight Vinke Asset Management, where he had previously held the role of chair of the audit committee.
He had been the chair of the 133-year-old £1.2bn Edinburgh investment trust until July 2022, a position he had held since 2017, having joined the board in 2013. He was replaced by Elisabeth Stheeman.
Impax AUM exceeds £40bn at end of 2021
Suarez was a committee member and co-chair of the Capital Markets Advisory Committee, an independent body advising on accounting issues and standards between 2014 and 2020.
Before this, he was a Partner in Soditic Limited for four years, as well as head of European energy, infrastructure and utilities investment banking business at Morgan Stanley for eight years.