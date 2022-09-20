Ex-Edinburgh IT Suarez set to succeed Impax Environmental Markets chair

Glen Suarez had been the chair of the £1.2bn Edinburgh Investment Trust plc until July 2022, a position he had held since 2017, having joined the board in 2013.

Suarez is currently executive chair of the board of Knight Vinke Asset Management, where he had previously held the role of chair of the audit committee.

Suarez was a committee member and co-chair of the Capital Markets Advisory Committee, an independent body advising on accounting issues and standards between 2014 and 2020.

Before this, he was a Partner in Soditic Limited for four years, as well as head of European energy, infrastructure and utilities investment banking business at Morgan Stanley for eight years.