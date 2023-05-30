Edinburgh Investment Trust benefits from UK equities comeback

The top three contributors to the growth in the trust were BAE Systems, NatWest and Centrica

NAV per share comfortably exceeded the 2.9% return on the FTSE All-Share Index during the same period, it said, though it was almost half the 14.1% increase in NAV the year before.

The trust reported that the main boosts to its performance had been BAE Systems, NatWest and Centrica, which "encapsulate the diversified nature of the portfolio", said manager James de Uphaugh.

Other contributions came from Greggs, Standard Chartered and Weir.

The trust's share price total return was 8.4% for the period, down from 10.6% in the year before, while net gearing for the trust at 31 March 2023 sat at 4.7%. The share price discount to NAV narrowed marginally throughout the year from 7.7% to 7.5%.

de Uphaugh became manager of the trust in March 2020, using a bottom-up approach to stock picking. Since then, the cumulative NAV return of +65.9% and the share price return of +75.5% have outperformed the FTSE All-Share return of +47.4%.

Elisabeth Stheeman, chair of the trust, said: "Despite the ever-uncertain economic outlook, there is enthusiasm about the underlying prospects for the stocks in the company's portfolio.

"The manager's approach of maintaining a diversified portfolio is therefore an important feature that should help protect shareholders' capital over time."

de Uphaugh added: "As it turns out, we became stewards of your portfolio towards the lowest levels of the market. Absolute returns have been strong since then."

"The better recent returns from the UK equity market strike us as the early stages of a recovery in the market," he said.

"This recovery is rooted in the undervaluation of UK equities that has built up over time and we remain optimistic about the specific prospects for the company's holdings."

UK equities continue to rebound, outperforming global equities, he pointed out. After an extended period of dull returns for UK equities, extending to before the Brexit referendum of 2016, a combination of strong fundamentals and attractive starting valuations have come to the fore.

Overall, 2023 could see lower inflation, peaking interest rates and "a slightly better tenor from the consumer", projected de Uphaugh.