Edinburgh Investment Trust names deputy manager as de Uphaugh retires

Liontrust equity analyst Emily Barnard has been promoted to deputy manager of the Edinburgh investment trust, working alongside new lead manager Imran Sattar from 6 February.
Barnard joined the asset manager in April 2022 as part of the acquisition of Majedie Asset Management, where she had already worked as an equity analyst for six years. Imran Sattar is set to take over the portfolio at the start of February once longstanding manager James de Uphaugh retires. His appointment was first announced in October, when he became deputy portfolio manager, replacing Chris Field, who retired from Liontrust in November. James de Uphaugh to retire after 36-year career In a stock exchange notice today (11 January), the trust said Sattar will continue to apply the ...
