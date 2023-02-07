Chris Field gives up co-manager role at Liontrust UK Focus fund

Field will remain as manager of the Liontrust UK Equity Income, UK Equity, GF UK Equity and Income funds and deputy manager of the Edinburgh Investment Trust.
The Liontrust UK Focus fund is now solely run by Imran Sattar after Chris Field relinquished his role as co-manager of the strategy on 1 February.

Field had been co-manager of the strategy since its launch in September 2003. The fund was moved over to Liontrust as part of the acquisition of Majedie Asset Management in April 2022, which he co-founded. 

He will remain as manager of the Liontrust UK Equity Income, UK Equity, GF UK Equity and Income funds and deputy manager of the Edinburgh investment trust.

Sattar also joined Liontrust in April as part of the acquisition of Majedie Asset Management, where he had managed funds for four years. He is a member of the Liontrust Global Fundamental team and also co-manages the Liontrust UK Equity fund.

Investment performance offsets £630m outflows for Liontrust in Q4

According to data from FE fundinfo, the Liontrust UK Focus fund had shrunk £1.1bn in size three years ago, to £18.7m as of 6 February. 

Over the last three years, the fund has lost 3.1%, while the IA UK All Companies sector has gained 7.5% over the same time period. 

In January, Liontrust reported net outflows of £632m in the last quarter of 2022. Over the nine months to December, this figure rose to £2.8bn. 

However, this was offset by strong investment performance, while assets under management and advice grew by 3% to £32.6bn as at 31 December.

