Stock Spotlight: Marks & Spencer makeover sparks first signs of success

In the last month, Marks & Spencer's share price has jumped more than 24%.

Co-CEOs Stuart Machin and Katie Bickerstaffe are leading a transformation of the 139-year old retailer, in an effort to increase online sales, address its costly retail portfolio and stay relevant in fashion.

At a time when many high street retailers are slowly reducing their physical presence to focus on online shopping, M&S is moving into the opposite direction.

Last week, the group said it plans to open 20 "bigger and better" stores during the next two years, as part of a radical overhaul of its store estate, which will see it invest £480m and create 3,400 jobs.

Ian Lance, portfolio manager of the Temple Bar investment trust, which has a 1.27% holding in M&S, said that the group's physical stores push was the right move for the company.

"They are shutting down shops in the high street which are often old and unattractive, and often loss-making, to open larger out-of-town stores which seem to be more appealing to the consumer and allows Marks to offer a larger range," he said.

Machin said that stores are "a core part" of M&S's omni-channel future and serve as "a competitive advantage for how customers want to shop today". Stores account for about 68% of sales, and online making up the remainder.

Mark Wright, fund manager at the Momentum Multi-Asset Value trust, which has a small holding in M&S, said the number of ‘full line' stores is still shrinking, but those that remain will be much more relevant and suitable to "a modern omnichannel offering".

"'Click and collect' was up 20% in Q3, while recent concept stores have performed ahead of management expectations in a tough economic environment, giving us confidence that M&S will see good returns on the incremental capital spend," he said.

Hargreaves Lansdown's senior investment analyst, Susannah Streeter, said that the group's significant bricks-and-mortar footprint could be a challenge, given the longer-term outlook for physical retail "is very hard to map".

She noted that closing large underperforming stores in high streets and offering click and collect services in more popular retail parks in smaller outlets is a strategy that appears to be working.

"However, the world of clothing retailers is tough," Streeter added.

Stronger-than-expected results

Following the release of stronger-than-expected Christmas results, the group said it was confident in hitting its profit target of about £415m, with analysts projecting £425m.

The optimism came after its market share in clothing and home reached a seven-year high and it increased its share of the food sector to its highest level ever during the third quarter.

UK sales in the 13 weeks to the end of December rose by 7.2% year-on-year to £3.2bn, with clothing and home sales up by 8.6% and food sales 6.3% higher.

Streeter said this was "an encouraging result", given there had been worries that there would be dwindling demand for discretionary goods, with UK inflation running at 10.7% and consumer confidence near its record lows.

"After years of struggling fashion sales, the company has clearly turned a significant style corner, with its ranges back in vogue," she said.

The group's clothing, home and food ranges have gained market share since the onset of Covid.

According to James de Uphaugh, manager of the Edinburgh investment trust, clothing and home sales are 10% above pre-Covid levels, with online the standout.

"Value and style credentials are better, Jaeger - bought for the value of its stock from administrators - has revitalised its fashion brand, third-party brands now give M&S access to new customers, and its sportswear brand Goodmove has stood up as a brand in record time," he said.

The group's recent acquisition of logistics provider Gist has also started to have a positive effect on total food sales, Streeter noted, adding that the acquisition should give M&S more control of its supply chain, and help to rebuild margin.

More tailwinds than headwinds

M&S returned over 69.7% to shareholders in 2021, but its share price slumped by nearly 47% in 2022, according to Morningstar data, while the FTSE 100 ended the year with a 4.7% gain.

In the last month, however, the stock's share price has jumped more than 24%.

"Valuation remains low for a market share winner with significant cost savings to garner... Valuation is low enough that the tailwinds outweigh the headwinds," said de Uphaugh, who has a 1.27% holding in M&S.

Regarding potential challenges ahead, both de Uphaugh and Wright pointed to the cost-of-living squeeze, energy and dollar sourcing costs and a looming economic slowdown, which M&S will not be immune to.

However, Wright noted that M&S has strived to present its customers with "a value proposition, priding itself on the quality of its product offering".

Last year, the group launched its 'Remarkable' value food range, which sought to offer lower prices.

This has led to strong volume growth, as consumers have responded favourably amid the cost-of-living crisis.

"The perception of its food as an affordable treat could not be more relevant at a time when hard pressed consumers may wish to save money by eating out less, but still wanting to treat themselves to delicious cuisine," he added.

Meanwhile, "the virtuous circle" of growing sales faster than the competition and the impact that has on supply chain terms and operational gearing, the growing use of the M&S app and competition exiting the market were named by de Uphaugh as some of the tailwinds.

The balance sheet has also strengthened materially over the last few years, leaving the company with low levels of financial debt.

According to Lance, the group had just £628m of net bank debt at the end March and over £2bn of liquidity.

Wright noted that the firm's strong value proposition at the same time the business "is firing on all cylinders", should mean healthy returns lie ahead for investors.