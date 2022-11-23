Edinburgh Investment trust NAV fell 8.2% partly blaming 'self-made' UK problems

During the reporting period the trust’s share price discount to NAV widened from 7.7% to 10.6%.

This drop in NAV was slightly less than that of the trust's benchmark, the FTSE All Share Index, which was down 8.3%.

During the period the trust's share price discount to NAV widened from 7.7% to 10.6%, but has tightened to mid-single digits since the end of September.

The trust's chairman and manager both blamed some of the fall in NAV on the tumultuous political events in the UK in recent months.

James de Uphaugh, manager of the Edinburgh Investment trust, linked it to equity markets giving up some ground over this six-month period: "Part of that is the general weakness of global equity markets, part was self-made problems in the UK owing to the political uncertainty."

He said in a statement: "The political uncertainty undoubtedly hinders sentiment towards UK equities. It is also unhelpful for company management teams."

De Uphaugh welcomed "a more credible set of leaders is in Downing Street" and the "dawning realisation in parliament that economic nettles need to be grasped".

In terms of outlook he said the good news is "inflationary pressures are easing as commodity prices come off their highs, including for oil and gas".

Having been cautious about the inflationary outlook for the last year, "it is plausible to make a case for inflation having peaked", he added.

Supply problems are also easing, and although the UK economy is slowing, a deep recession is not a certainty, de Uphaugh said.

In terms of stock-specific impacts on the trust, there was weakness among some of the mining stocks, such as Newmont and Anglo American. The manager said he "remains happy with both", but has reduced Newmont a little.

Likewise mid cap holdings such as Ascential, Marshalls and Dunelm. The latter two have significant exposure to the UK and are seeing trade slow but their market positions remain strong.

Positive contributors included BAE Systems, as events in Ukraine are a prompt for investment in defence systems around the world.

The trust manager also believed NatWest should generate further improving returns for shareholders even in the face of softer economic growth.

Finally TotalEnergies continues to drive its portfolio into renewable energy "in an impressive way", the manager said.

Given the weakness in equity markets, and of the portfolio as a whole, the effect of leverage slightly increased the trust's underlying underperformance. Net gearing at 30 September 2022 was 4.4%.