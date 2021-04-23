EdenTree Investment Management
The 'future of work' era: How to capitalise on the decade of digitalisation
Embracing the data-driven, data-enriched world of work
Katimbo-Mugwanya eyes first UK green gilt issuance for EdenTree bond funds
Following Government issuance vow
EdenTree's Patel: Industries must do more to encourage gender diversity
Deep soul searching among companies required
IW Long Reads: Taking the plunge - the actions needed to halt 'disturbing' biodiversity loss
Time running out for investors to reverse climate damage
Revealed: Winners of Sustainable and ESG Investment Awards 2020 - relive the full ceremony now
Relaunched awards honouring best ESG achievements
Rewriting the rules: Is it time to rethink global supply chains?
New set of values needed to improve production
EdenTree's White: Diversity on boards is a key business issue - and lack of it a key risk
Why companies must push for more women in C-suite posts
The Big Question: How is the industry preparing for the US Elections?
Almost 100 days to go to the vote
Active v Passive: Which strategy is better suited to ESG investing?
Splits views on fund types
Brexit Day: Where do UK markets go from here?
Five managers assess potential headwinds and tailwinds
Is it time for unloved European equities to turn a corner?
Value stocks present 'rich stream of alpha'
EdenTree IM hires Judge as head of wholesale & retail distribution
Following increase in product demand
'Tomorrow's world' gallery: Five stocks transforming our future
The tech disruptors to watch out for
UK equity managers back St James's Place as hedge funds up short positions
Firm gets backing amid fee structure criticism