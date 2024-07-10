Against a backdrop of unprecedented legislative action, election uncertainty and global corporate governance reforms, those predicting an eventful 2024 AGM season will not have been disappointed.
On the EdenTree responsible investment team, we have identified three key themes that will shape considerations for investors, companies, and regulators moving forward: power, politics, and pay. Power If there has been one defining characteristic of the 2024 AGM season, it is surely the palpable increase that has been felt in tensions between companies and their investors. The AGMs dominating coverage this year – such as ExxonMobil, Tesla, Meta, and Alphabet – are prime examples of this. Friday Briefing: Shareholders are taking the gloves off in this year's AGM season What do ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes