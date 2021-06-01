EdenTree's Clark: Investors are looking for authenticity

When Andy Clark was approached about becoming CEO of EdenTree, two key factors piqued his interest; the firm's track record in sustainable and responsible investment, and its charitable trust ownership structure, which enables a "longer-term horizon, rather than lurching from one half-year's results to another".

No stranger to developing an asset management business, Clark was also attracted by the growth potential he saw in EdenTree.

"My most enjoyable time in the industry was at DWS Investments, when we were kicking off that brand," Clark says.

"That began with about 50 people on the retail side and turned into a great growth story. We also came a long way at HSBC GAM, which had over 400 people by the time I left and had become a fairly big business.

"The idea of growing businesses is something that really drives me and I really enjoy the entrepreneurial spirit of growth initiatives. There is a massive opportunity at EdenTree for that."

To take £3bn AUM EdenTree to the same level as HSBC GAM or DWS Investments, of which Clark was also once CEO, will take some effort. Since arriving at the firm last year, he has spent his time examining how EdenTree's growth potential might be unlocked.

One step Clark has already taken in achieving his goals is the appointment of EdenTree's new CIO.

Charlie Thomas, who takes over from Sue Round in June, joins from Jupiter Asset Management where he was head of strategy, environment and sustainability.

Thomas, who managed £800m worth of ESG-related funds at Jupiter, "brings an authenticity and a management style that fits really well with Edentree", according to Clark.

"He takes us to that next level," adds Clark. "I came in as CEO without a huge record in responsible and sustainable [investment]. It is not been what I have done for my career.

"Charlie has that [experience], so it is a good balance between the two of us. We are going to grow the business, but it is important we stay close to our responsible, sustainable investing roots. I am hoping we are going to be a very good double act."

Spreading the love

Asked how EdenTree will measure the achievement of its goals, Clark says success will mean the boutique becomes "a major part of the conversation when we talk about ESG", which means stronger brand awareness.

"Obviously, that means growing client usage," he adds. "I would like to see more clients and a wider spectrum of distribution using us on a regular basis.

"But it is not just about grabbing AUM. That comes with partnerships, that comes with trust and that comes with authenticity."

For Clark, EdenTree has not been "confident or brave enough" in boasting its 30-year experience in the sustainable and responsible investment space, having been content with a "loyal" client base, who "are passionate about what we do".

"What we need to do is spread that love," he says. "I want to take that loyal client base and grow it, in short. Not enough people know who we are and the expertise we offer.

"We have got to increase our distribution reach and brand awareness, and build out our product range."

Specifically, Clark wants to improve EdenTree's footprint in the adviser space, and is planning to launch new products and grow the firm's staff to support that aim.

"It is really vital that we start building partnerships and links with the adviser market," he adds.