EdenTree secures first 'Sustainability Impact' SDR label for a fixed income fund

The label will be adopted from 3 February 2025, making the portfolio the third fund in EdenTree's suite to adopt a label, after the EdenTree Green Future and EdenTree Green Infrastructure mandates recently revealed they will be using the Sustainability Impact label as well. This means that EdenTree has now adopted an SDR label across three major asset classes: equities, listed infrastructure and fixed income. Editor's view: Where are the SDR Improvers and Mixed Goals? Managed by the firm's head of fixed income, David Katimbo-Mugwanya, and fund manager Michael Sheehan, the Global ...