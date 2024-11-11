EdenTree and Ninety One set to adopt SDR 'Sustainability Impact' label

Ninety One and EdenTree Investment Management have each confirmed they will adopt the SDR's ‘Sustainability Impact' label on Ninety One's Global Environment fund, with the latter set to follow suit on a pair of its strategies: EdenTree Green Future and the EdenTree Green Infrastructure fund. 'Not easy but doable': The implications of adopting an SDR label The Sustainability Impact label intends to indicate to clients that a fund invests with the aim to achieve a predefined, positive and measurable environmental and/or social impact. ‘Sustainability Impact' is one of four labels th...