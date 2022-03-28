Defence stocks have no place in responsible portfolios

While this is an understandable conclusion, it is one we reject categorically because it lacks firm adherence to ethical considerations that are foundational to the idea of responsibility. The landscape of what constitutes ‘responsible or sustainable' investment continues to evolve, but ultimately decisions must be based firmly on principles that ground any approach in integrity and authenticity; the so-called ‘red lines'. The reason, in our view for this new questioning of ESG is because the label itself is ill-equipped to deal with clearly absent moral decisions. Ethical investors apply this as the foundation to any approach; ESG investors do and therefore to some extent invest in more of a vacuum when it comes to the thorny issue of defence.

Indeed, avoidance of defence stocks began in opposition to the Vietnam War in the 1960s and 1970s and a boycott of companies deemed to be involved in perpetuating that conflict. These ethical considerations allow for a morals-based foundation to investment principles and lay down the right not to apply capital to, or take profit from activities that cause actual harm.

Causing harm itself only scratches the surface of the problem of investing in defence, however. Dig deeper and there are a whole host of sovereignty, governance and oversight issues that need to be considered within the realm of ethics and responsibility.

In today's market, for example, weapons and weapons systems are mostly manufactured by private companies but the deployment of weapons is actually down to government over whom investors have no leverage.

And it is obtuse to think that manufacture can be divorced from deployment, companies will, by and large, sell anywhere government allows them to. The same weapons we may approve in supporting Ukrainian resistance are also used to terrorise Yemen following sale to Saudi Arabia. Making, and supporting the case for investment means investors will undoubtedly become complicit in human rights violations.

Additionally, it is not possible to disentangle national defence from the international arms trade. Theoretically, a defence company that commits only to sell to NATO or for the purposes of national defence may perhaps be justifiable, but it does not and cannot exist.

Attempts at an ‘ethical foreign policy' have been tried and have failed. Geo-political reality means that defence is one area in which countries with a strong defence manufacturing base, such as France and the UK, can leverage influence on the global stage and exercise national self-interest. The Al-Yamamah arms deal with Saudi Arabia dating back to 1985 is one such example, but history is littered with unsavoury deals and poor outcomes.

Then there is the theological context of Just War theory, which sets out the specific conditions for determining whether an act of war can ever be ‘just'. This strives to balance the belief that the taking of life is wrong but that States have a duty to defend their citizens. A war is only just if it can be conducted ‘in the right way' (distinction, proportionality, military necessity, treatment of combatants and protection of civilian life). Ukraine may very much be a ‘just war' in its repulse of external aggression, but in its execution, as in all conflict, the result is bloody and messy.

In theory, precision weaponry allows war to be conducted in a way that could concord with jus in bello (just war in application), but in practice, as we see in Ukraine now and saw in Iraq in 2003, civilians are nearly always collaterally impacted. This again should give ESG investors some pause as they will be contributing indirectly to significant harm and loss of life by investing in the weaponry deployed ‘in their name' by government.

Where analysts have suggested that this might be an existential moment for ESG because defence stocks are perhaps relevant again, it may be more appropriate to highlight the present moment as an existential crisis for ESG in its need to apply ethical reasoning, above all else, to fulfill the ‘S', which denotes the social responsibility of investment.

In reality, there is no justification for withdrawing from fundamental principles, which is one of the paramount strengths of any investor operating with an ethical compass. Despite universal horror at what is transpiring in Ukraine, investors ultimately have no leverage or say in the overall sale and deployment of weapons, for good or ill. Diverting capital to, and taking profit from defence investment simply constitutes a degree of moral equivocation too far.

Neville White is head of responsible investment policy and research at EdenTree Investment Management