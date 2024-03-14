EdenTree IM hires senior RI analyst with governance and proxy voting focus

EdenTree Investment Management has appointed Hayley Grafton as a senior responsible investment analyst to lead the firm’s corporate governance and proxy voting work.
She will also work across the firm's core focus areas for the year, which are climate change, financial inclusion and water stress. EdenTree IM adds senior credit analyst to fixed income team Reporting to head of responsible investment Carlota Esguevillas, Grafton will work with the firm's fund management team across its responsible, sustainable and impact fund range, alongside responsible investment team members Amelia Gaston and Cordelia Dower-Tylee. She joins from Mercer Investment Solutions, where she spent four years, most recently as a sustainable investment specialist. In he...
