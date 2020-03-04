dollar
The winners and losers from the escalating US-China trade war
Which asset classes will benefit?
UK and US markets suffer worst day of the year on currency war concerns
Renminbi devalued
UK dividend outlook bleak despite record high payouts in Q2
Weak underlying dividend growth
Does the Fed need to become more dovish?
Financial markets became scared at the end of last year that the US Federal Reserve's monetary tightening could precipitate the country's economy into recession.
Three reasons to invest in Europe - and three reasons to avoid it
Brexit and currency weakness key factors
Investor sentiment remains 'gloomy' despite February-March surge
Gold and cash decline
Carmignac's Hovasse: Trade war de-escalation needed for more constructive EM outlook
In 2018, emerging markets experienced a risk-off period, taking a hit from a combination of rising US interest rates, dollar appreciation and major political tensions pitting the US against China, Russia and Turkey.
Balance sheets, Brexit and Bolsheviks: The 'BBB' risks for 2019
Navigating fixed income markets in the New Year
What is the outlook for US equities as investors face possible end of bull run?
Ahead of mid-term elections
Are we headed for 'bondmageddon' and what will be the impact on equity markets?
US 10-year Treasury yields hit seven-year high
Prepare for 'strange' occurrences as liquidity concerns overlooked
Trade war tensions a distraction
Will artificial intelligence be a driver of US returns?
Despite being considered expensive by some investors, the US equity market remains, for seasoned stockpickers, one of the most interesting places in the world to invest.
Is there still an investment case for 'lacklustre' precious metals?
A lacklustre performance by gold and silver prices this year, despite multiple ongoing geopolitical issues, has renewed questions about the relevance of precious metals as a major investment class.
Has the strong US dollar reached a turning point?
Explaining the strength of the dollar
2017: The year all planets aligned
Is the best behind us?
Geikie-Cobb: Why now is the time to buy US Treasuries
In recent months we have been buying 0-5 year US inflation-linked bonds (TIPS) as a defensive move to get exposure to the US dollar, writes MitonOptimal's Peter Geikie-Cobb.
The Big Question Part 1: Is President Donald Trump a market menace - or a welcome disruptor?
Impact on decision-making
First State's Harman: Why our exposure to equities and corporate credit is at an all-time low
Volatility is a healthy development
Why investors need to be careful as the buck bounces back
Potential US dollar impact examined
Why cash is 'an obvious competitor' to US high yield
Suitable for $ investors
Dolfin's CIO on why he's positive on Europe and the UK
Expectations of a 'soft Brexit'
Jupiter's Bezalel: Volatility in February a 'rehearsal' for more to come later this year
Strengthening dollar a risk
Raymond James' Chris Bailey on earnings in Europe
Political concerns remain