European markets rally as Trump retreats from 50% tariff threat

European markets rose on Monday (26 May) after tensions over US-EU tariffs were de-escalated following positive talks between the two major parties.
Germany's DAX index rose 1.7% on Monday while Europe's STOXX 600 ticked up by 1%, according to data from MarketWatch. Across the Atlantic, US markets were closed for Memorial Day but S&P 500 futures rose by 1.1%, while the dollar index has fallen by the same value over the past five days. Trump's tariff tumult to partly return as concerns of US recession mount France's CAC 40 index also jumped 1.2% over the course of Monday's trading amid growing optimism from investors that the prospect of US-imposed tariffs on the EU had reduced. Having accused the EU of "taking advantage of...
