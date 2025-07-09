GIB AM's Kunal Desai: Emerging markets thrive as dollar dominance declines

In recent weeks, Federal Reserve caution and last-minute fiscal deals have eased the threat of outright panic. But the damage is done: foreign-exchange traders have attached fresh risk premia on the dollar, triggering one of its sharpest deratings since the 1970s. That shift matters. Investors no longer assume the dollar's strength as a given. The old mantra - strong unless proven weak - has been replaced by its inverse. Investors warn American exceptionalism 'not dead but diminishing' This reversal reflects growing doubts about American exceptionalism. Political brinkmanship, erod...