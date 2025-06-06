The US Dollar index has weakened by over 8.5% since the beginning of the year, standing at 99.2 on Wednesday (4 June), according to data from MarketWatch. Earlier this week, Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said at a Treasury Select Committee hearing that non-US investors are currently reassessing the amount of US risk they want to take amid the recent selloff in Treasuries which have hiked yields and a fall in the greenback's value. But Bailey said the dollar maintains an embedded presence in world markets and added: "If you think about the role that US Treasuries perform ...