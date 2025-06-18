China's central bank predicts end to global dollar reliance

Pan Gongsheng, speaking in Shanghai, spoke on how the US dollar "established its dominance" and how relying on the sovereign currency of a single country, such as the dollar, has "inherent instabilities" and can cause "negative impacts". UK inflation falls to 3.4% in May but upside pressures persist Instabilities include a sovereign currency issuer putting its own interests first over the global public good and problems of a sovereign currency issuer spilling over, a complication which can "escalate into a global financial crisis". The alternative is a "multipolar international mon...