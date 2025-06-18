China's central bank predicts end to global dollar reliance

'Multipolar international monetary system'

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

“Excessive reliance” on the dollar needs to stop according to the governor of China’s central bank.

Pan Gongsheng, speaking in Shanghai, spoke on how the US dollar "established its dominance" and how relying on the sovereign currency of a single country, such as the dollar, has "inherent instabilities" and can cause "negative impacts". UK inflation falls to 3.4% in May but upside pressures persist Instabilities include a sovereign currency issuer putting its own interests first over the global public good and problems of a sovereign currency issuer spilling over, a complication which can "escalate into a global financial crisis". The alternative is a "multipolar international mon...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

Emerging markets investment trusts winning from US stumble

HSBC AM selects Dan Rudd as UK CEO

More on Currencies

Reform UK to accept crypto donations and establish Bitcoin reserve
Currencies

Reform UK to accept crypto donations and establish Bitcoin reserve

UK crypto reserve to be established

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 02 June 2025 • 2 min read
2024 US dollar tariff warnings come home to roost as greenback hits three-year low
Currencies

2024 US dollar tariff warnings come home to roost as greenback hits three-year low

Gold price hits all time high

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 11 April 2025 • 3 min read
US crypto giant Circle files for IPO
Currencies

US crypto giant Circle files for IPO

Second attempt at IPO

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 03 April 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot