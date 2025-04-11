2024 US dollar tariff warnings come home to roost as greenback hits three-year low

The dollar has been struggling since US President Donald Trump launched a barrage of global trade barriers that have severely scarred the equity and bond markets. Today (11 April), the dollar slumped to a three-year low against the euro, with the latter rising to its strongest level versus the greenback since early 2022, according to data from MarketWatch. It also hit a thirteen-year low versus the Swiss Franc, traditionally a safe haven asset, according to reports. US-China full blown tariff war risks 'drying up' trade between world's largest economies As it...