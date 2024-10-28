City Hive relaunches mentorship programme in partnership with EnCircle

Focused on promoting a more inclusive pipeline of talent into investment roles, the pan-company scheme matches people who identify as a woman and/or professionals from an ethnic minority background with senior members of the investment industry. In 2025, in accordance with the objectives of the City of London Socio-economic Diversity Taskforce, mentees from traditionally underrepresented socio-economic backgrounds will also be eligible to apply for the nine-month mentoring scheme. The City of London taskforce has a vision of ‘equity over progression', where high performance is value...