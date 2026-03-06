Gender gap reduction stalls in financial services partnerships

794 female partners in the industry

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Women represented only 15.3% of partners in hedge funds, private equity companies and other financial services partnerships in the UK, down from 15.4% in 2024, according to Fox & Partners.

Trustpilot