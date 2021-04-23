discretionary fund management
Is the DFM cost war in danger of leaving suitability behind?
'Vanilla products with little differentiation'
Making informed choices: What are the big questions advisers should ask DFMs on ESG?
Greenwashing, transparency and due diligence
Rathbones bolsters distribution team with DFM specialist
Joins with 25 years' experience
EQ Investors slashes DFM fees across products
Standard charge of EQ Positive Impact Portfolios falls to 0.33%
Rathbones boosts sales team with DFM specialists Lewis and Caira
Reporting to Greg Mullins