Big-name discretionary managers struggling to gain market share among advisers

Big names such as Quilter/Quilter Cheviot, Brooks Macdonald, Brewin Dolphin, LGT Vestra and Tatton are struggling to dominate

According to the latest Financial Advice Business Benchmarks report from the Personal Finance Society and NextWealth, 67% of 278 financial advisers surveyed that use DIMs for outsourced models or bespoke portfolio management named a less well-known investment firm.

Fairstone, FE and Wellian fastest growing DFMs in 2020

"There is a very long tail of small DIMs managing MPS for advised clients with the big players, such as Quilter/Quilter Cheviot, Brooks Macdonald, Brewin Dolphin, LGT Vestra and Tatton capturing the largest share, but still struggling to dominate," said Heather Hopkins, MD of NextWealth.

More than 80% of financial advisers use model portfolios, with 57% using multi-asset or multi-manager funds.

Less than 40% said they build their own model portfolios, while 56% confirmed that they partner with discretionary managers.

Hopkins added: "Multi-asset and MPS outsourced to a DIM are the two most used investment strategies for new client money. Interestingly, the number of firms with discretionary permissions increased by a third, from 15% in 2020 to 22% in 2021."