Charteris Treasury announces hires to lead push into 'underserved' northwest

Charteris Treasury Portfolio Managers has appointed Derek Gawne and Lizz Ewart to lead its expansion into the northwest region and announced the opening of a new office in Liverpool.

The investment boutique's new Liverpool office is its first outside of London and is part of a longer term plan to broaden its presence in the UK.

Gawne, who joins from Raymond James, has been hired as investment manager and head of the Liverpool office, while Ewart has been brought in as a new business development consultant to support Charteris' expansion and work alongside Gawne.

Ian Williams, chair of Charteris Treasury, said: "Their vast industry experience and connections, together with our new Liverpool office, will provide a flying start to our push into the northwest.

"Despite the area's historic wealth and potential, we believe investors here are being underserved by high quality and bespoke fund management firms. As a result, we are making this investment in people and premises to bridge that gap."

Gawne was an investment manager at Raymond James and, prior to that, headed the Liverpool branch of Redmayne Bentley for four years. He has also held leadership roles at Charles Stanley.

"Charteris has an excellent performance record that could greatly benefit a wide range of private and institutional investors in the region. We aim to provide a full discretionary management service which will be highly personalised and deliver a superior investment performance to match their needs," Gawne said.

Ewart was most recently managing director of a private equity firm specialising in enterprise investment schemes and has also worked at Schroders and Abrdn.