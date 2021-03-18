Is the DFM cost war in danger of leaving suitability behind?

To thrive in this flourishing market, DFMs need to be run cost effectively

As cost competition intensifies in the discretionary fund manager (DFM) market, Jon Yarker explores whether there is a risk of client service being negatively impacted as a result.

Over the past few years DFMs have capitalised on a growing demand for outsourcing investment functions from advisers.

The advantages for those using this route are clear: for a fee they can offload the burden of investment, and the significant time and resources this requires, to a third party.

The adviser can then focus on their core responsibilities, namely providing financial planning and advice to their client bank.

Unsurprisingly, the DFM space has grown significantly as a result and competition has intensified between these players.

To thrive in this flourishing market, DFMs need to be run cost effectively, which has enhanced the emphasis on their prices.

This is already impacting service differentiation between DFMs, but is there a risk of this compromising suitability for clients?

A buyer's market

Commoditisation of DFMs is unavoidable, according to Mike Barrett, consulting director at the lang cat, who says cost is one of the few ways these propositions can stand out.

"We definitely see price as increasing becoming a key selection criterion," he says.

"It is such a saturated market and, to a degree, increasingly commoditised. Advisers find it difficult to dive in and price is a reasonably easy way to filter things down. Especially as a lot of companies will be doing the same thing."

The price war between DFMs recently became more apparent with a wave of firms removing VAT from their model portfolio service (MPS).

Although final clarification on the issue is yet to be passed down from HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC), this has become a helpful way for DFMs to shave valuable basis points off their overall price.

However, as Barrett points out: "Obviously, costs are one aspect of suitability. But something cheap and unsuitable is still unsuitable."

The question of cost is one being asked throughout financial services, from the debate among advisers as to how they charge (and how much) through to asset managers and the recent introduction of assessment of value statements. The cost of a DFM is about more than just a product though, and instead covers an entire service.

Janine Menasakanian, investment director at Altus, says this makes the use of cost as a differentiator between DFMs more complex.

"The reasons why an adviser would typically outsource to a DFM as opposed to using a multi-asset fund are investment risk control, investment style and philosophy," says Menasakanian, who adds that this is especially the case when an element of tailoring is being provided by the DFM. "Cost clearly is important but not if it is at the expense of the other factors mentioned."