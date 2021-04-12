Pacific AM partners with BlackRock for multi-asset MPS launch

Pacific Asset Management has partnered with BlackRock to develop five capital gains tax-efficient multi-asset model portfolios, designed to "bridge the gap" between 'advisory' and 'DFM' model portfolios.

Pacific Model Portfolio Solutions: The iShares Edition looks to solve problems faced by adviser firms running in-house models across multiple platforms via an "in-sourced" centralised investment proposition, which streamlines investment processes and reporting, and maximises infrastructure efficiency.

The 0% DFM fee portfolios, which charge an OFC of "below 0.75%", are designed as an alternative to outsourcing to a traditional DFM, where bulk client transition can often take more than a year.

Pacific said its new service could provide a solution to "the well-documented frustrations and operational complexity of advisory portfolios" in this respect, with client transitions completed "in less than 90 days".

"This 90-day commitment speeds up the process of aligning multiple books of business across different platforms into one common firm-wide CIP, significantly reducing integration time, complexity and, as a result, regulatory risk," it added.

Managed by Pacific AM's multi-asset investment team, the five risk-targeted model portfolios combine an "efficient" component, which is a blend of BlackRock's equity and fixed income index trackers, specific to the risk profiles of each portfolio, with a "dynamic element".

The dynamic element is actively managed and uses Pacific's unitised multi-asset fund structures to tactically tilt exposure to suit the prevailing market conditions.

Pacific said this blend results in a "unified, operationally- and cost-efficient portfolio that combines the best of market-cap weighted passive investment styles with forward looking active managers, factor tilts and direct investments".

Pacific Model Portfolio Solutions: The iShares Edition portfolios are plug-and-play and available on all leading platforms.

CEO of Pacific AM Matthew Lamb said: "We have always said that the alpha is in the advice, and this new range chimes exactly with that belief.

"We strongly feel with the right support financial advisers should retain the ability to run advisory models.

"Whilst at Pacific we are hugely proud of our technology eco-system and support we can offer - our primary goal has always been to work with advisers to improve transparency, cost and consistency of client outcomes.

"If much of the alpha is in the advice, to remain relevant we must continue to move the asset management industry forward. Pacific Model Portfolio Solutions: The iShares Edition does exactly that."

Head of UK banks and digital distribution at BlackRock Joe Parkin added: "As regulatory, operational and administrative pressures continue to mount, the cost of managing in-house advisory portfolios has never been greater, and this exciting range of model portfolios aims to take the pressure off advisers.

"We are excited to be collaborating with Pacific Asset Management to bring scale and institutional investment resources to advisers in the UK through a ground-breaking, tech-enabled proposition."