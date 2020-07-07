Rathbones bolsters distribution team with DFM specialist

Rathbones has hired former business development manager at City Asset Management Peter Hooker as a DFM specialist within its distribution team.

Hooker, who had responsibility for bespoke portfolios, model portfolios and specialist solutions in his previous role, will work alongside associate sales director for the East Andrew Austin, and regional sales executive Alfie Hayes. He will report to head of DFM specialists Philip Turner.

Prior to his three years at City Asset Management, Hooker was an intermediary client director at Heartwood Investment Management where he specialised in business development and strategic relationship management. He also worked as a business development manager for Sanlam for six years, and has 25 years of experience in financial services overall.

BlackRock's head of UK retail Roberts to lead GAM global distribution

Greg Mullins, head of sales at Rathbones, said: "Peter brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team and will play a key role in helping us to increase our scope among the adviser community in the east of the country.

"With the growing emphasis on financial planning, more advisers are looking to outsource investment propositions to DFMs, and our aim is to help deliver an overall superior outcome for their clients."

Hooker's hire comes less than five months after the appointment of Jake Lewis and Luciano Caira as DFM specialists for London and Scotland respectively.