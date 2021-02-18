Making informed choices: What are the big questions advisers should ask DFMs on ESG?

What should advisers be pressing to know from the investment providers?

Using a discretionary fund manager (DFM) can reduce research time and help advisers understand the nuances of ESG investments, but how can advisers know they are making the right choice?

ESG has soared in popularity in the past few years, making it an essential element of any adviser investment offering.

Yet, for some advisers, ESG is still a relatively new investment field, so the lack of familiarity can be a challenge. It can often be tricky for advisers to find the right tools that allow them to comprehensively analyse different products.

New regulations are also making it difficult for advisers to cope with the intensified workload, leaving them with little choice but to outsource to someone with ESG expertise, like a DFM.

But what should advisers be pressing to know from the investment providers?

Due diligence

Recent research from platform Nucleus suggests use of DFMs is set to soar by 20% as advisers look to focus more on financial planning than investment.

With more advisers outsourcing to DFMs, it is vital they ask the right questions in the due diligence process to ensure they are fulfilling their clients' needs.

Mark Greenwood, director of compliance services at SimplyBiz, says advisers should ask questions about the DFM's strategy to check that it matches with their client's investment objectives.

"Not all DFMs are equal in terms of commitment to responsible and sustainable investing, so you in order to lift the lid you need to be thorough with your due diligence," says Greenwood.

"Advisers should ask questions about the DFM's beliefs, mandate and investment philosophy to find out if they are in line with the client's investment objectives."

He says it is also important to know what they are benchmarking their solution against: "Advisers need to check the benchmark the DFM is using so they can assess performance. Is it a mainstream index they are benchmarking against or more of a sustainable one?

"It is crucial advisers understand the screening process as ESG can be a very selective term."

Heather Hopkins, managing director of NextWealth, says as part of their due diligence advisers should make sure they ask questions about the data that has been used by the DFM.

"Data can be different between ESG providers, so it is important advisers understand how it is being used by the DFM so they are comfortable with any questions that arise from clients," she says.

"If DFMs are using third-party data sources like Refinitiv or MSCI, advisers should ask questions about how that data is being used in the investment process. Questions which focus on this give can give advisers a more objective comparison of DFMs."

Hopkins says asking about transparency can give advisers a better understanding of a DFM's investment philosophy.

"Asking whether the DFM is a signatory of any major global agreements such as the UN-supported PRI initiative or to the UN Global Compact framework can give an indication of the focus of the firm," she says.

Transparency about internal decisions and how they are made is also important, according to Greenwood.

"Who is making the decisions?" she suggests advisers ask. "If they have direct holdings in companies, what is their voting record on those things? Any company that is serious about sustainable investing should also have a published ESG or stewardship policy."