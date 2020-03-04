db x-trackers
Is this the start of a fright flight? The ETFs topping the performance and flows charts in October
Japanese ETFs haven been the winners in terms buying
Deutsche wealth arm joins ETF price war with low cost range
Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management has become the latest ETF provider to enter the price war raging across the sector, creating a range of low cost db X-trackers with an all-in annual fee of 9bps.
UK investors gain access to Chinese A-shares through new ETFs
Source has listed a physically replicated Chinese A-Share ETF on the London Stock Exchange, following in the footsteps of Deutsche Bank.
Are new products damaging to the ETF market?
Helen Fowler examines whether the development of alternative products undermines the appeal of ETFs.
Conjecture: ETF Evolution
Conjecture
Deutsche Bank offers China ETF for European investors
Deutsche Bank has listed an ETF providing exposure to China on the Singapore exchange SGX, offering European investors access to A-shares through a Ucits-compliant vehicle.
Paving the way for funds of ETFs
Regulation is laying the foundations for funds of ETFs and greater adoption of these products among IFAs, writes Matthew Craig.
db x-trackers launches short Hong Kong stock index ETF
Deutsche Bank has launched the first ETF fund to track the inverse performance of an Asian stock market.
ETFs are a nest of innovation
Cheap and easy to set up, ETFs are seen as a major breeding ground for innovation over the coming years
Deutsche Bank launches US carbon efficient ETF
Deutsche Bank has launched the db x-trackers S&P US Carbon Efficient ETF on the London Stock Exchange.