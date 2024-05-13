US activist investor Elliott takes profits and reduces Scottish Mortgage stake to under 5%

US activist hedge fund Elliott Investment Management has sold down its holding in Baillie Gifford’s Scottish Mortgage, just two months after building a 5% stake in the investment trust giant.
According to a stock exchange notice on Friday (10 May), Elliott's stake has been reduced to below 5%. The sale took place on Wednesday (8 May), the same day Scottish Mortgage bought back £313m of its shares, the largest one-day purchase by a UK investment company on record. In March this year, SMT revealed it would make at least £1bn available over the next two years for the purposes of buybacks. Commercial director Stewart Heggie said Wednesday's buyback "should be seen in the context of that announcement". "The board and managers remain resolutely committed to facilitating trading...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes