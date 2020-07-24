DWS ETF head Mistry to exit after 14 years with firm

Fiona Bassett will become DWS Investments' global head of ETFs and index investing, replacing Manooj Mistry, who will exit after 14 years with the firm.

Bassett, currently global head for systematic investment solutions, will replace Mistry when he leaves the German asset manager.

Mistry has also resigned from his positions as CEO and executive director of the DWS Investments UK Limited board, chairman of the board of Xtrackers and Xtrackers II in Luxembourg and as a director of the Xtrackers IE plc Board in Ireland.

In an internal memo seen by Investment Week, DWS praised Mistry for his "exceptional contribution to the success of our firm" including being "pivotal in growing our passive franchise".

"Manooj played a key leadership role in transitioning our ETF platform to operating as part of an independent DWS, and prior to this led an equally important transition when we took the bold step of switching from being a mainly swap-based ETF provider to one focused on providing high-quality physical replication products," the email read.

"Furthermore, Manooj's strategic guidance and leadership has played a significant part in making DWS Xtrackers the second largest provider of ETFs in Europe by assets under management, while placing us firmly on the map as a provider of passive mandates. I sincerely thank him for his dedication and achievements in our business over many years and wish him the very best."

Before joining DWS, Mistry had spent seven years with Merrill Lynch working in fund and ETF product development.

Bassett, currently based in New York according to her Linkedin profile, has spent the past two and a half years at DWS, joining after 15 years in various roles at Deutsche Bank.