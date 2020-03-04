Crux Asset Management
Revealed: The coronavirus precautions put in place by the UK's asset managers
Business travel and quarantine guidelines
IW's 25th anniversary: Where are the rising stars of 1995 now?
Most successful managers take a trip down memory lane
Sanditon AM rues lack of value appetite as it prepares to close down
Transferring two funds to CRUX AM
Elite Radar: Bargain hunter Penny flies under the radar
Latest update from Elite Radar ratings
CRUX bolsters distribution team to target intermediaries
Building relationships
CRUX to convert Pease's fund into directly-invested Luxembourg vehicle amid Brexit fears
Converting £1.9bn European Special Sits fund
LGIM hires lead manager for L&G UK Special Situations trust
Follows Penny's departure
CRUX appoints ex-Lehman Brothers MD as chairman
Spent 12 years at Lehmans
CRUX launches UK Special Situations fund for Penny
Joined in June
Gallery: Which ten new funds have been awarded a FundCalibre Elite Rating?
New entrants examined
CRUX transfers Global fund to Tyndall IM
Tyndall set up in 2016
Who made the FE Alpha Manager Hall of Fame 2018?
New entrants also announced
Richard Pease wins two-year dispute with Henderson over unpaid fees
Judgement made by High Court
Update: CRUX hires LGIM UK equity manager Richard Penny
Spent 14 years at LGIM
Crux set to raise fund fees after MiFID II implementation
Effective 3 January 2018
CRUX hires former Alliance Trust and Baillie Gifford sales head
Pearson joins with immediate effect
'We are getting closer to the point when it will pay to be a stockpicker'
We have recently been summing up our overall market view as being characterised by elevated multiples applied to cyclically high earnings.
Giles Kidd-May seeks industry support for Active Funds Alliance
Educating investors on differences between active and passive funds
Crux's Ward on 'disconnect' between debt and demographics
Concern for bond markets
Quick-fire interview with Crux's James Milne: Where we are finding opportunities in Europe
Runs two funds with Richard Pease
Crux AM acquires Oriel fund trio from City Financial
Boosts AUM by £90m
Managers To Watch: Crux's Grender on identifying the handful of companies worth investing in
Roland Grender's talents as a stockpicker have made some of the most successful investors in the world sit up and take notice.
Woodford, Cholwill, Fosh and Cross top list of 'strongest' equity fund managers
Research from Tilney Bestinvest
Europe and Brexit: Don't try to second guess the impact
Growth is hard to come by as the global economic backdrop remains subdued, particularly in Europe, writes Crux Asset Management's Roland Grender.