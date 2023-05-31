Lansdowne Partners buys CRUX Asset Management

Richard Pease to retire

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 2 min read
CRUX Asset Management founder Richard Pease
Image:

CRUX Asset Management founder Richard Pease

Lansdowne Partners has purchased CRUX Asset Management for an undisclosed sum, subject to regulatory approval.

On completion of the deal, the three CRUX European funds will pass to Lansdowne's European investment team, headed by Daniel Avigad, who has been with the firm since 2006.

Avigad is a partner in the firm and portfolio manager of the European long only strategy.

TM CRUX European Special Situations dropped from Hargreaves Lansdown Wealth Shortlist

The remaining funds, including Richard Penny's UK equity funds and Ewan Markson-Brown's Asia equity funds, will continue to be managed by their existing managers.

Until approval is granted, there will be no change to any management of any CRUX funds.

CRUX CEO Karen Zachary described Lansdowne Partners as an "ideal home" for the firm and its clients, adding it has a "strong cultural fit and similar approach to investing".

Co-managing partner at Lansdowne Brian Heyworth said: "The acquisition of CRUX broadens and enhances our UCITS capabilities following the launch of Lansdowne's first UCITS fund last year.

"We look forward to welcoming the CRUX team to Lansdowne Partners."

Richard Pease retires

CRUX founder Richard Pease is also set to retire on completion of the transaction and will continue to manage the TM CRUX European Special Situations, TM CRUX European and CRUX Global Fund SICAV European Special Situations funds until this point.

Following his retirement, management will be handed over to Avigad after a managed handover.

interactive investor kicks five funds out of its Super 60 list

Pease said: "I am delighted that CRUX will benefit from being a part of Lansdowne Partners and I am confident there is no better home for our clients and staff to thrive.

"Daniel is a natural successor for the TM CRUX European Special Situations fund and TM CRUX European fund and I look forward to introducing him to clients and working closely with him in the months ahead to ensure a smooth transition at completion."

Zachary added: "Richard Pease has had an exceptional career and we are pleased that following his well-deserved retirement his investors will benefit from Daniel's expertise, which until 2022 was only available to institutional clients.

"CRUX funds will benefit from having access to Lansdowne's world-class operational infrastructure that was built to serve some of the world's largest institutional clients."

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

Acting Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

US credit rating at risk of downgrade over debt ceiling 'brinkmanship'

Andrew Bailey: 'No excuse' for failing to tackle climate change

More on Companies

Ian Simm (pictured), founder and CEO of Impax Asset Management
Companies

Impax AM profits drop 20% despite £1.1bn net inflows

AUM grew to £40.1bn

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 31 May 2023 • 2 min read
CEO Mike O'Shea said that as confidence returns to markets and to investors, the firm is "well placed to return to growth".
Companies

Premier Miton average assets drop 17% over six months as net outflows persist

Equities outflows of £360m

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 31 May 2023 • 2 min read
Croft has been at SJP since 1993
Companies

St James's Place begins hunt for Andrew Croft's successor - reports

Russell Reynolds Associates

Cristian Angeloni
clock 30 May 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

US debt ceiling crisis shakes bond market

31 May 2023 • 5 min read
02

Home REIT internal probe fails to reassure shareholders as board faces resignation calls

31 May 2023 • 6 min read
03

Jupiter proposes merger of fixed income funds

31 May 2023 • 3 min read
04

Lansdowne Partners buys CRUX Asset Management

31 May 2023 • 2 min read
05

Gilt yields near Mini Budget highs after hotter-than-expected UK inflation

25 May 2023 • 2 min read
06

Premier Miton average assets drop 17% over six months as net outflows persist

31 May 2023 • 2 min read
01 Jun
United Kingdom
Website

Video Podcast: Can investing in a new wave of innovation change the world?

Register now
Trustpilot