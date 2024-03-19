Lansdowne Partners renames CRUX Special Situations fund

The change follows Lansdowne's acquisition of CRUX Asset Management in May 2023, completed in August, in which Lansdowne took ownership of CRUX's three European equity funds. Partner and portfolio manager Daniel Avigad took over from CRUX founder Richard Pease after the acquisition and has managed the fund since September 2023. He explained the renaming of the fund reflects Lansdowne's process and philosophy. Lansdowne Partners names CEO as Suzi Nutton retires Brian Heyworth, Lansdowne CEO and managing partner, said: "The renaming of the fund reinforces Lansdowne's dedication to co...