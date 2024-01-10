Lansdowne Partners has appointed Brian Heyworth as its managing partner and chief executive officer, as current head Suzi Nutton heads into retirement.
Nutton, who has served as CEO of the firm for five years, will be retiring in the first quarter of 2024 after a 25-year career at Lansdowne. Co-managing partner Heyworth will then take on the role, subject to regulatory approval. Lansdowne Partners buys CRUX Asset Management As part of the senior leadership reshuffle, the CEO of CRUX Asset Management Karen Zachary also will become chief operating officer of Lansdowne. The latter acquired CRUX AM in August last year, for an undisclosed sum. Nutton joined Lansdowne as head of operations at the firm's inception in August 1998. Sh...
