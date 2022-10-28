CRUX targets UK small and micro-caps for new fund launch

Managed by Richard Penny, the fund will take a bottom-up, active stock picking approach, targeting companies considered undervalued in the UK small and micro-cap sector. Growth investing will be at the core of its philosophy, the firm said.

The strategy targets a portfolio of 25 to 30 mispriced businesses in long-term growth sectors where opportunities are underappreciated. In particular, the fund is targeting mispriced companies with improving growth in revenues or profits.

This could see the fund invest in companies going through transactions such as acquisitions or seeking financing. Investment opportunities will also be sought from changes of management and business strategy.

Penny said: "With the outlook for corporate Britain deteriorating, the UK has become a buyer's market. This has resulted in downward pressure on many share prices, as such I believe that there are some exciting opportunities to be found."

"The worst hit shares are often in small and micro-cap companies, those with poor track records as well as growth, technology and healthcare companies."

The manager said that the fund favours environments where defensives and mega-cap stocks are underperforming. He expects the strategy to outperform in the early stages of economic recovery "when risk appetite returns and investors increase their engagement in small and mid-cap stocks".

Penny, who joined Crux in June 2018, also manages the £176.4m TM CRUX UK Special Situations fund. According to its latest factsheet, the fund has returned 10.3% since launch, while the IA UK All Companies sector is down 2.6% in the same period.

Prior to this, he had worked at LGIM for 15 years where he had managed the L&G UK Alpha trust and L&G UK Special Situations trust, as well as several segregated mandates. He has also worked at M&G Investment Management and Scottish Amicable Investment Management.