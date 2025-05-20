Crux AM founder Richard Pease joins Rockwood Strategic's IAG

Richard Pease, veteran investor who founded Crux Asset Management in 2015, is joining Rockwood Strategic’s investment advisory group.
Pease said he is "delighted to be joining Rockwood's IAG," bringing over four decades of fund management experience to the group. He also founded the European equities team for Jupiter Asset Management, alongside launching and managing multiple flagship funds for the firm in the 1990s, before doing the same for New Star Asset Management in the 2000s. Schroders picks Jamie Fowler as head of UK wealth within asset management division In 2009, he began working at Henderson Asset Management, launching the European Special Situations fund. His time at Crux saw him grow the firm's Eur...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes