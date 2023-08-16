Lansdowne Partners completes acquisition of CRUX Asset Management

New manager for CRUX European equity funds

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read
Brian Heyworth, co-managing partner at Lansdowne Partners said the acquisition of CRUX has “significantly strengthened” the firm's UCITS offering.
Image:

Brian Heyworth, co-managing partner at Lansdowne Partners said the acquisition of CRUX has “significantly strengthened” the firm's UCITS offering.

Lansdowne Partners has completed the acquisition of CRUX Asset Management as the boutique’s European equity funds are handed to a new portfolio manager following the retirement of Richard Pease.

The acquisition, which was first announced on 31 May, was approved by the Financial Conduct Authority at the end of July and was completed on 14 August, with Lansdowne Partners taking full ownership of CRUX. 

Brian Heyworth, co-managing partner at Lansdowne Partners said the acquisition of CRUX has "significantly strengthened" the firm's UCITS offering. 

"The transaction has been completed ahead of schedule, reflecting the strong cultural fit between our firms and the close alignment of our investment approaches," he said. 

Lansdowne Partners buys CRUX Asset Management

As announced in May, Daniel Avigad will take over the management of TM CRUX European Special Situations and CRUX (Lux) European Special Situations on 1 September, following the retirement of CRUX founder Richard Pease at the end of August.

Avigad, who joined Lansdowne Partners in April 2006 and has been the portfolio manager of the firm's European Long Only strategy since March 2013, said he was "delighted" to assume the management of the funds, noting the "common investment philosophy" both firms share. 

"Richard and I both apply a long-term, fundamental research-driven investment approach and have been actively engaged with European companies and their management teams for over two decades," he said. 

TM CRUX European Special Situations dropped from Hargreaves Lansdown Wealth Shortlist

CRUX's other funds will continue to be managed by their existing managers, including the UK equity funds run by Richard Penny and the Asian equity funds managed by Ewan Markson-Brown. 

Karen Zachary, CEO of CRUX, said the firm was pleased to have found an "ideal successor" for Richard Pease's European equity funds. 

"[We] believe our investors will benefit from Daniel's leading investment expertise, which until last year was only available to institutional clients," she said. 

"Lansdowne is a natural new home for CRUX, with its highly experienced team and operational infrastructure that was built to serve some of the world's largest institutional clients."

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Whistleblower implies ThomasLloyd Energy Impact board was misled by manager

MSCI acquires private assets data and analytics provider The Burgiss Group

More on Companies

Overall AUM at LGIM fell by £132bn to £1.158trn in the first half of the year, a drop of 10% compared to the £1.29trn reported for the same period in 2022.
Companies

LGIM assets tumble over 10% as LDI business suffers

Outflows of £19.7bn from the unit

Laura Miller
clock 15 August 2023 • 2 min read
In total, MSCI has invested an aggregate of $913m to acquire Burgiss.
Companies

MSCI acquires private assets data and analytics provider The Burgiss Group

Aggregate investment of $913m

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 15 August 2023 • 2 min read
Martin Gilbert, chair of AssetCo
Companies

FCA approves AssetCo acquisition of Ocean Dial AM

Waiting on Indian approval

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 15 August 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

'Big Short' Michael Burry bets against S&P 500 and Nasdaq

15 August 2023 • 1 min read
02

UK inflation continues sharp descent to 6.8% in July

16 August 2023 • 1 min read
03

LGIM assets tumble over 10% as LDI business suffers

15 August 2023 • 2 min read
04

REIT exposure at 'Lehman levels' as global sentiment surges in August

15 August 2023 • 2 min read
05

Whistleblower implies ThomasLloyd Energy Impact board was misled by manager

15 August 2023 • 3 min read
06

SEC demands disclosure documents from ESG fund managers - reports

15 August 2023 • 2 min read
07 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - September 2023

Register now
Trustpilot