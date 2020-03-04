Credit Suisse
IW's 25th anniversary: What does the future hold for the UK funds industry?
Looking back at the past to predict the market of tomorrow
Credit Suisse returns to ETF market with three launches
Three new ETFs
IW's 25th anniversary: Where are the rising stars of 1995 now?
Most successful managers take a trip down memory lane
Brooks Macdonald co-founder to step down after 28 years
Jon Gumpel leaving in March 2020
Close Brothers AM appoints new head of business development
Joins from Deutsche Bank
Credit Suisse integrates ESG to entire product range
ESG offering targets over CHF100bn in AUM by the end of 2020
UBS wealth and asset management heads depart
Ulrich Koerner and Martin Blessing step down
Women In Investment: Face-to-face with Rachel Harris
Women in Investment interview series
Dolfin appoints former Credit Suisse head to lead investment management
Newly created role
7IM hires former Credit Suisse head Surguy as CIO
Follows string of appointments
GAM shares plunge 10% as Credit Suisse cuts price target in half
Citing Haywood suspension
Fading M&A in passives: Who will be the 'new breed' of ETF players?
Mergers down, but launches on the up
Warning Credit Suisse and Nomura could face mis-selling claims on short volatility funds
Access to non-sophisticated investors
Fidelity hires head of stewardship and sustainable investing
Reporting to Paras Anand
Credit Suisse to be targeted by activist hedge fund - reports
Campaign to break up company
Six global banks team up to create new digital currency
Aim to launch next year
Ten years in the life of ETFs: From pre-teen to 2017
7IM's Peter Sleep comments on developments
Fund managers up cash weightings as market reaches inflection point
Concern about stretched valuations
Credit Suisse AM's emerging markets team joins R&M
Bringing over two funds
Aberdeen's Duce moves into distribution role
Former head of multi-manager
US Department of Justice sues Barclays over alleged 2008 MBS fraud
Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse reach settlement deals
Psigma IM buys gilts and cuts Euro equities as Brexit vote gains momentum
Psigma Investment Management's investment team has increased its weighting to 10-year gilts and reduced exposure to European equities in order to defend against the increasing likelihood of the UK's departure from the EU.
Aberdeen sounds out potential buyers - reports
Credit Suisse among names in the frame