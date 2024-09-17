Manager David Thompson departs Investec for Oberon Investments

Two-man team additionally hired

Eve Maddock-Jones
Oberon Investments has bolstered its investment and wealth planning divisions, with a trio of hires across the two teams.

David Thompson joins Oberon's investment management division from Investec, where he worked as a portfolio manager. Investec profits rise 7.1% as it sets aside £30m for motor finance review In his new role, Thompson will be working on the central investment teams and act as a "brand ambassador", alongside other Oberon units. Thompson worked at Investec for almost two decades, prior to which he worked at Credit Suisse and Kleinwort Benson. In addition, Oberon said it has acquired a two-man team from a leading wealth management firm, both bringing "strong investment backgrounds al...

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones

Acting Editor at Investment Week

