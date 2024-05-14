UBS makes AT1 bonds worth $5bn available for equity conversion

Four outstanding AT1 issuances

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read

Four series of Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds worth nearly $5bn issued by UBS have been made available for equity conversion, following shareholder approval last month.

In a statement on Monday (13 May), the Swiss lender said that as of 10 May, the instruments would be subject to equity conversion and no longer subject to write-down in the occurrence of a trigger or viability event. The future of AT1 bonds one year on from the collapse of Credit Suisse The decision covers four outstanding AT1 issuances made since November 2023, three amounting to a total of $4.5bn and another valued at 650 million Singapore dollars ($480m). In November, UBS issued its first AT1 bonds since taking over Credit Suisse in March 2023, when $17bn wor...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

abrdn to close Multi-Asset Climate Solutions fund after failure to build scale

Concord formally exits takeover battle for Hipgnosis Songs

More on Bonds

abrdn relaunches two fixed income portfolios as part of ongoing consolidation
Bonds

abrdn relaunches two fixed income portfolios as part of ongoing consolidation

Gives ii investors exclusive access to new fund

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 15 May 2024 • 4 min read
UBS makes AT1 bonds worth $5bn available for equity conversion
Bonds

UBS makes AT1 bonds worth $5bn available for equity conversion

Four outstanding AT1 issuances

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 14 May 2024 • 1 min read
Edmond de Rothschild's Julien de Saussure: AT1's post (Credit Suisse) mortem
Bonds

Edmond de Rothschild's Julien de Saussure: AT1's post (Credit Suisse) mortem

A year on from the saga

Julien de Saussure
clock 03 May 2024 • 4 min read
Trustpilot