AllianceBernstein set to sue Switzerland over $17bn Credit Suisse debt wipeout- reports

AllianceBernstein, a US-based asset manager, is set to sue Switzerland for $225m over the decision to wipe out $17bn of debt after the Swiss government greenlit the UBS takeover of Credit Suisse last year.
According to reports from the FT, the case is being brought by firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, who is representing Credit Suisse bondholders. With more than $800bn assets under management, AllianceBernstein marks the first large asset manager to join the claim and is aiming for $225m worth of damages from the Swiss government, people familiar with the matter told the FT. UBS seals £8bn deal with Swiss government to cover Credit Suisse losses The law firm is set to argue that the Swiss state brokered the deal that saw Credit Suisse subsumed last year and this was an unlawf...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes