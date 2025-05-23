Ex-Credit Suisse VP banned from UK financial services over money laundering convictions

The Financial Conduct Authority has banned former Credit Suisse employee Detelina Subeva from the UK financial services industry following money laundering convictions in the US.
Subeva becomes the third ex-Credit Suisse employee to be banned for lacking integrity, after her co-conspirators, Andrew Pearse and Surjan Singh, were banned earlier this year in February, following their convictions on the other side of the Atlantic. AllianceBernstein set to sue Switzerland over $17bn Credit Suisse debt wipeout- reports An FCA statement explained Subeva was convicted for conspiracy to commit money laundering in relation to corrupt loans to the Republic of Mozambique. She initially pleaded guilty in the US on 20 May 2019 for her role in a money laundering scheme t...
