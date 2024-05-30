Credit Suisse CEO steps down in major UBS board shake-up

UBS has made sweeping changes to its board and senior executive line-up as it enters the next phase of its takeover of Credit Suisse, which will see several senior figures depart.
Ulrich Körner, who served as CEO of Asset Management at Credit Suisse until July 2022 when he became CEO of Credit Suisse, will step down from the UBS Group executive board at the end of June. He plans to retire from the firm later this year, UBS said in a statement today (30 May). This comes on the eve of the merger of UBS AG and Credit Suisse AG - the former owner of Credit Suisse bank - which is set to take place on Friday (31 May). UBS makes AT1 bonds worth $5bn available for equity conversion Credit Suisse was taken over by UBS in 2023 for $3.3bn when the Swiss bank collapsed...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes