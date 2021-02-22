credit spreads

Investment Conundrums: Dimensional's Plecha on why fixed income is 'as effective now as it has ever been'

Bonds

Showing resilience in the face of the pandemic

clock 22 February 2021 •
Bonds can still provide protection for investors

Bond bears thought their time had come in 2018.

clock 24 July 2019 •
BlackRock's Blundell: Brexit will be a positive for markets

Gilt yields set to rise

clock 06 December 2018 •
T. Rowe Price's Orchard remains cautious on US high yield despite recent strong performance

European high yield attractive

clock 23 August 2018 •
Is it time to have a look at 'fallen angel' bonds?

Fixed income investors should be paying close attention to 'Fallen Angels' - these are bonds that are downgraded from BBB- and, as a result, come tumbling out of the investment grade credit market.

clock 13 March 2018 •
ETF Select 100: Which were the worst-performing funds in January?

Inflation pressures realised

clock 26 February 2018 •
How can we interpret credit spreads?

More than a year after the UK Brexit referendum, sterling corporate bond yields remain close to an all-time low, writes Mateusz Malek, head of bonds research at Killik & Co.

clock 08 November 2017 •
Where are the fixed income opportunities amid Brexit uncertainty?

Mike Count, senior fund manager at Canada Life Investments, asks if the strong run in corporate credit can continue and outlines the investment case for insurance bonds, which have been left behind in this rally.

clock 20 September 2017 •
