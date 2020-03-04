Citigroup
'Just wrong': Woodford demise sparks difficult questions for regulators
Experts warn of lengthy delays in investors recouping losses
Will the EU be forced to review UCITS liquidity requirements?
Follows criticism from UK regulators
Fidelity's Wright looks to performance turnaround on Special Values trust
Hopeful of revival amid geopolitical risks
Fidante Partners appoints head of product
Responsible for research and development of firm's product range
Jupiter expands fixed income team with double hire
Alejandro Di Bernardo and Joel Ojdana join this summer
Janus Henderson strengthens European equities team after Casey and Kissak exits
Tom O’Hara and Tom Lemaigre join from Exane BNP Paribas and RWC Partners respectively
FCA bans Libor rigger Hayes
Ex-Citigroup and UBS trader appeals ban
Miton's Moore: Three overlooked sectors for dividend growth
Eric Moore, manager of the FP Miton Income fund, takes a closer look at opportunities in the life assurance, mining and banking sectors.
Update: Dow surpasses 22,000 for first time
US bank stocks rally to post-crisis high
Legg Mason hires alternatives product head
Newly established team
Octopus hires Citigroup director for smaller companies team
Joins group as fund manager
What did investors learn from Yellen's Boston speech?
Fed chair Janet Yellen's recent speech in Boston was an occasion to put into perspective a few important questions regarding the still high economic output gap, the formation of inflation expectations, the sensitivity of wages to labour conditions or...
Citi warns Trump victory could trigger global recession
Previously issued similar warning about China
Fund pickers reassess UK equity fund exposure as Brexit fears weaken sterling
Concerns over weakening sterling
Citi: Why we should fear 'Oilmageddon'
Risk of global recession
Invesco Perpetual's CIO: The sectors to back for 'stand-out' returns
Financials and oil stocks favoured
Citi: China is hurling the world into global economic recession
55% chance of global recession
Are 'bond tourists' a threat to UK equity income funds?
"Bond tourists" investing in dividend-paying stocks are causing concern for UK equity income managers, who predict increased volatility as debt starts to sell off.
iShares poaches EMEA head from Citigroup
BlackRock has appointed Rachel Lord from Citigroup as new head of iShares in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) to replace Joe Linhares as he returns to the US.
Citigroup: FTSE to reach 8,000 by end of 2014
The FTSE 100 will soar past its record high to reach 8,000 by the end of 2014, according to analysts at Citigroup.