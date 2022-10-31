Convicted LIBOR rigger Tom Hayes has US charges thrown out

Hayes was released from low-security prison HMP Ford in January 2021, having served around half of an 11-year sentence.

Hayes, a former UBS and Citigroup trader, was previously convicted of rigging LIBOR, a benchmark used to determine interest rates on mortgages and corporate loans.

However, a US judge has now signed a dismissal motion for Hayes' US indictment, stating that the US government "submits that dismissal with prejudice serves the interests of justice".

The judge said that what Hayes and other traders had been accused of did not break any rules or laws.

Hayes continues to seek an appeal against his UK conviction, which is still under consideration by the Criminal Cases Review Commission.

In a statement, Hayes said: "The US Department of Justice has seen fit to dismiss charges based on the same facts, evidence and case in law that the UK courts used to justify my 11-year prison sentence."

"That alone should be grounds enough for these cases to be referred back to the Court of Appeal in the UK, and if need be to the Supreme Court, which is yet to hear the case."

Along with the US withdrawal of charges, Hayes also claimed to have evidence that was not presented to the jury and said a lack of consideration of his Asperger's syndrome also meant both his conviction and sentence were unfair.