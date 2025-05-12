Cobalt Holdings set for $230m fundraise through London Stock Exchange float

Glencore takes 10% stake

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Cobalt Holdings, a company dedicated primarily to the purchase and holding of physical cobalt, has unveiled plans for an initial public offering (IPO) on London’s main market.

In a London Stock Exchange statement, the firm said it intends to raise approximately $230m through the sale of new shares.  Glencore and Anchorage have already agreed to participate as a cornerstone investor, according to the statement, with the pair set to invest around $24.3m and $23m, respectively, equivalent to stakes of approximately 10% and 9.5%.  Trading firm iFOREX eyes London Stock Exchange float Cobalt is predominantly produced as a by-product of mining copper and nickel and is an essential component in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other portable devi...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Analysts question logic of Middlefield's active ETF Saba solution

BoE's Mann defends restrictive monetary policy as 'somebody has got to pay for volatility'

More on Markets

Market Movers blog: China takes aim at US-UK trade deal – reports
Markets

Market Movers blog: China takes aim at US-UK trade deal – reports

Latest news and analysis

Investment Week
clock 13 May 2025 • 1 min read
Markets breathe a sigh of relief at 'tentative' US-China trade agreement
Markets

Markets breathe a sigh of relief at 'tentative' US-China trade agreement

Next 90 days set to be 'crucial'

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 12 May 2025 • 3 min read
Cobalt Holdings set for $230m fundraise through London Stock Exchange float
Markets

Cobalt Holdings set for $230m fundraise through London Stock Exchange float

Glencore takes 10% stake

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 12 May 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot